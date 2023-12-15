65°
Latest Weather Blog
Mississippi State wide receiver Zavion Thomas commits to LSU from transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - On the Friday of a busy transfer portal for the football team, LSU added to its offense with one of their SEC rival's former player.
Zavion Thomas, a former four-star wide receiver out of John Ehret High School, announced his transfer to LSU Friday.
Trending News
Thomas, the 5-foot-11, 190 pounds receiver posted 503 receiving yards on 40 receptions, including one touchdown in his 2023 season and was named FWAA Freshman All-America Team as a punt returner in 2022. Thomas has two more years of eligibility.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Ballet celebrates 30 years of Christmas classic, The Nutcracker
-
Donaldsonville council limits loud pile-driving work on weekends after 2 On Your...
-
New year may bring new state legislative district, potentially 'utter chaos'
-
Zachary schools asking parents to keep sick kids home as flu numbers...
-
New BRPD chief to face major challenges once selected