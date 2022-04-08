Mississippi man killed 'estranged' wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life

Photo: WLOX

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. - A man is accused of killing his "estranged" wife, their son, and their son's ex-wife before committing suicide Thursday night.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office told WLOX that the murder-suicide happened between 7:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. at a home on Oak View Circle in the Latimer community near Biloxi, Mississippi.

Deputies responding to a reported shooting at the location heard a single gunshot from inside the home.

The sheriff's office believes the final shot was the one fired by 64-year-old Thomas Griswold while taking his own life, following the murders of his wife, 64-year-old Veronica Griswold; their 36-year-old son, Bjorn Griswold; and Bjorn's ex-wife, 39-year-old Jillian Pavolini.

No other information was immediately available.