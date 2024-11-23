51°
Mississippi man arrested in Slidell for doing donuts on airport runway
SLIDELL - A Mississippi man was arrested by officers in Slidell for doing donuts on an airport runway.
John Robertson, 49, was reportedly driving erratically on the runway at the Slidell Municipal Airport. Witnesses say Robertson drove his truck onto the runway and created a circular scene.
Before police could arrive, Robertson got his truck stuck in a ditch where he was then caught.
When officers asked why Robertson was acting in such a way, he responded that he was "just being stupid."
Robertson was arrested for reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
