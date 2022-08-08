74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing teen sisters from Denham Springs found safe, deputies say

4 weeks 1 day 18 hours ago Saturday, July 09 2022 Jul 9, 2022 July 09, 2022 11:25 AM July 09, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
Kasey and Leeah Jernigan

UPDATE: Kasey and Leeah Jernigan were found and are in good condition, the sheriff's office said Saturday morning.

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find two missing sisters last seen Friday near Juban Road.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 17-year-old Kasey Jernigan and her 13-year-old sister Leeah Jernigan were last seen Friday near the Circle K gas station by Juban Road and I-12.

Kasey was reportedly last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan crop top jacket. She is 5'6" and weighs approximately 210 pounds with brown eyes, brown hair and a nose ring in her septum.

Leeah was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and blue sweatpants. She is 5'2" and weighs approximately 100 pounds with brown eyes and blond hair.

Trending News

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Kasey and Leeah Jernigan should call (225) 686-2241 ext. 1.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days