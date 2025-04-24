73°
Missing person search ends in tragedy after man takes own life after police find him

ZACHARY — After a two-day search, Zachary Police said that they found a missing person before he took his own life after dozens of law enforcement units responded to his home.

Zachary officers said that Rohn Ashley, 56, went missing on Tuesday after police received reports of a domestic disturbance at a home in Zachary. This prompted a search using drones, helicopters, dogs and multiple agencies, including the Baton Rouge Police Department, East Baton Rouge Parish Sherriff's Office, West Feliciana Parish Sherriff's Office, East Feliciana Parish Sherriff's Office, U.S. Marshalls Office and the Angola Tactical Team.

Police said they got a tip about 7 p.m. Wednesday that Ashley had returned home. Shortly after, Zachary Police arrived at the home and saw Ashley sitting outside with a gun. After "lengthy negotiations," police said that Ashley shot himself and later died.

"The Zachary Police Department extends condolences to the family of Rohn Ashley," a news release said.

