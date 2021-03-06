Missing man with dementia located safely, authorities say

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced Friday (March 5) that a man who had been declared missing has been located safely.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says a detective found 52-year-old Paul Pearson walking along the side of the road near Jefferson Highway at Drusilla Lane, early Friday morning.

Authorities expressed thanks to the community for their concern and assistance.