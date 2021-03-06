66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing man with dementia located safely, authorities say

1 day 6 hours 36 minutes ago Friday, March 05 2021 Mar 5, 2021 March 05, 2021 6:46 AM March 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office announced Friday (March 5) that a man who had been declared missing has been located safely.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office says a detective found 52-year-old Paul Pearson walking along the side of the road near Jefferson Highway at Drusilla Lane, early Friday morning. 

Authorities expressed thanks to the community for their concern and assistance. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days