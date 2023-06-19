Missing man from Hammond found dead after search Sunday

HAMMOND - A 79-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday afternoon in Hammond was found dead, police said.

Hammond Police say Huey P. Kennedy was found dead around 7:30 pm. Sunday night. He was last seen leaving Oceans Behavioral Hospital at the Professional Plaza at 5:11 p.m. Saturday.

Officers said Kennedy has severe dementia. When he left, his eyes and cheeks are bruised with stitches above the right eyebrow and on the side of his left eye.

Sunday afternoon, authorities added extra resources to their search for Kennedy, including helicopters and extra officers.

Police have not released Kennedy's cause of death.