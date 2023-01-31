Missing man from Gonzales found shot to death in sugar cane field, sheriff says

CONVENT - A missing man was found slain in a sugar cane field more than a week after law enforcement discovered his car burned up in another parish.

Ascension Sheriff Bobby Webre says Robert Hampton, 26, last saw family in Gonzales before he disappeared Jan. 19. Hampton's car, a black Dodge Charger, was found burned in Ascension Parish that same day.

Investigators said Hampton lived in Texas but was reported missing by his family in Ascension Parish.

On Jan. 28, a Wildlife and Fisheries agent stumbled on the body of an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds in a sugar can field in Convent. After the body was identified as Hampton, the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office contacted the Ascension sheriff about the case.

Both agencies are now investigating the homicide. Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact authorities at (225)562-2200.