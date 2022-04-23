81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Missing Livingston Parish man found safe; Silver Alert canceled

Saturday, April 23 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison
William "Frankie" Poff

UPDATE: The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Saturday afternoon that William "Frankie" Poff was found and is safe.

WALKER - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man with a mental impairment.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is working with State Police to find 39-year-old William "Frankie" Poff.

Authorities say Poff was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday near Jewel Watts Road headed towards Varnado Road in Walker.

He is around 6' tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless camouflage shirt, red and black shorts, and white socks with gray and black shoes.

Poff's caregivers told the sheriff's office that he has a mental impairment, and they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of William "Frankie" Poff should contact the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-686-2241.

