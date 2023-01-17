Missing high school student found safe

**Update: The Juvenile is no longer missing and returned home safely**

BAKER - Police are looking for a teenager who apparently ran from home sometime last week.

The Baker Police Department said Treyvon Collins, 15, was last seen Jan. 12. He was wearing a grey uniform shirt and khaki pants. Police said Collins is a 10th-grader at Scotlandville High.

Collins is about 6'1" and weighs 140 pounds. He also has braces and an ear piercing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call police at (225)775-6000.