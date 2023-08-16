Missing Albany man found dead in woods near Pea Ridge Road

ALBANY - After a day of searching, Livingston Parish deputies found the body of a missing man from Albany in the woods.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 55-year-old Randy Klein from Albany was found in a wooded area off of Pea Ridge Road.

People who last saw Klein said he was disoriented. Deputies said he was near Hutchinson Cemetery Road and Vivian White Road.

Deputies said no foul play is suspected. No information on how Klein died was released.