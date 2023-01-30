Missing 8-year-old reportedly taken by mother found safe Monday morning

UPDATE: Jett Gremillion was found safe Monday morning.

COVINGTON - A missing 8-year-old boy was reportedly taken by his non-custodial biological mother, police say.

The Covington Police Department said it received a call Sunday saying that Jett Gremillion, 8, was with his grandmother when he was taken by his mother, 27-year-old Paris Souza.

Souza is believed to be with her boyfriend, Gary Sarver Jr., who drives a white 2004 Ford F250 pickup truck.

Jett was last seen wearing a red flannel shirt, dark jeans, and black boots. He is approximately 3'5" and 40 pounds. Louisiana State Police say Jett must take medication for a condition he has, and without the medication, he is in "imminent danger."

Anyone with information on Jett's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Covington Police Department at (985) 892-8500.