Missing 8-year-old found safe, uncle taken into custody

UPDATE: Hammond Police announced late Wednesday morning that Chaz Wilson was found safe and his uncle, Marlin Wilson, was in custody.

Read the original story below.

HAMMOND - Authorities have issued a statewide alert for a missing boy believed to be with his uncle and is likely in "imminent danger."

Louisiana State Police said 8-year-old Chaz Wilson left his home on North Scanlan Street around 8 a.m. with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson. Chaz's uncle reportedly took a car that belonged to the boy's mother and was supposed to bring him to school that morning.

Chaz never made it to school and his uncle never returned the car to the family's home.

Read the full news release from Louisiana State Police below.

Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Hammond Police Department for 8-year-old, Chaz Wilson, who is missing. Wilson left his home at 216 North Scanlan Street in Hammond, on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 around 8:00 a.m. and never returned home. It is believed Chaz is with his uncle, Marlin Enquire Wilson and he is in imminent danger.

Chaz Wilson is an eight-year-old black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 4’4” tall and weighs about 55 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and red shorts.

Marlin Wilson is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance. Wilson is a 41-year-old black male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5’ 7” tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black Saints jersey and black shorts. He is believed to be driving a 2013 off-white White Kia Soul bearing LA Temporary tag 19927969.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Chaz or Marlin Wilson or the vehicle involved should immediately contact the Hammond Police Department at 985-277-5700 or local law enforcement by dialing 911. Please direct any questions to Hammond Police Department.