92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Missing 10-year-old found safe

2 hours 24 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, August 22 2023 Aug 22, 2023 August 22, 2023 8:13 AM August 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BAKER - Officials are searching for a missing boy last seen late Monday night. 

According to his parents, he was last seen in his room around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When his parents checked his room again around midnight, he was gone. 

Trending News

He was found safely later Tuesday morning. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days