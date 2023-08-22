92°
Latest Weather Blog
Missing 10-year-old found safe
BAKER - Officials are searching for a missing boy last seen late Monday night.
According to his parents, he was last seen in his room around 11:30 p.m. Monday. When his parents checked his room again around midnight, he was gone.
Trending News
He was found safely later Tuesday morning.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR resumes classes Tuesday, will keep altered dismissal schedule through Labor Day
-
Video shows crews battling huge grass fire outside Zachary home
-
Mother says men shot her car after road rage incident on Siegen...
-
YMCA steps in to help parents amid EBR Schools fiasco
-
Lights out at busy Siegen Lane intersection after truck snags power lines