Miss Kentucky, Elle Smith, wins Miss USA competition

Miss Kentucky, Elle Smith won the 2021 Miss USA competition Monday.

As a 2020 graduate of University of Kentucky, Smith majored in Broadcast Journalism, according to a biography posted by Louisville's WHAS11, where she works as a reporter.

Smith will represent the United States in the Miss Universe pageant on December 12 in Eilat, Israel.

The international pageant is still on track to move forward despite a contestant testing positive for COVID, according to the Miss Universe organization.

Israel's Omicron-related travel restrictions will bar entry into the nation for the next two weeks and Miss Universe representatives say they are in talks with Israeli officials regarding the matter.

"The Miss Universe Organization is working with Israeli officials to continue to get our contestants and staff into the country safely for the competition", the Miss Universe group said.