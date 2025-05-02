81°
Ministry of Life Church opens site for homeless people to shower, get gently-used clothes
BATON ROUGE — The "Soul Spot," a place for homeless people to take a hot shower and pick up gently-used clothing, had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday.
The facility, located at Ministry of New Life Church on Eddie Robinson Drive, is a place of encouragement, Pastor Elvin Augustus said.
"I believe that compassion is seeing a need and doing something about that need," Pastor Elvin Augustus said.
The showers for men will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while showers for women will be available on Wednesday at the same times.
