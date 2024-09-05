Millions of birds are taking flight through Louisiana in search of warmer weather

As summer transitions to fall, drops in temperature become more and more frequent. Animals perceive this change also; it is the time of year when birds migrate south.

Fall migration can begin as early as mid-summer, but generally peaks into September and October. The animals fly south during the fall in search of warmer weather. While this is typically in a southward direction, flight paths can be affected by weather and geography.

Birds typically begin to migrate 30 to 45 minutes after the sun goes down. Migration continues through the night, but the greatest number in flight generally occurs two to three hours after sunset.

Migratory patterns can also be monitored using weather radar. Not only does radar detect precipitation, but it can also detect biological. Meteorologists tend to dismiss this echo as ground clutter, but the data can be valuable to ornithologists – those who study birds.

In late 2010, a team from Cornell University and Oregon State University proposed a plan to create a “BirdCast” using machine learning techniques. Applying these methods to existing radar data, bird migration is now estimated in real-time. Plus, BirdCast makes short-term migration forecasts.

On the night of Monday, September 2nd, 2024, nearly 30 million birds are estimated to have been in the state. Of those birds, roughly 22 million crossed through the state toward their final destination. They were generally moving south-southwest at a speed of 24 mph and an altitude of 2,300 feet. Those numbers have dramatically decreased through the week as clouds and rain have impeded their movement. Up to this point in the season, over 100 million birds have crossed through the state. You can find the latest migratory numbers HERE.

If you’re an avid birdwatcher, this means you might see a few more species in the coming weeks. If you snap a cool photo, feel free to share them with the Storm Station by emailing us at weather@wbrz.com or submitting through the Storm Station Weather App.

