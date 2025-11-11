50°
Military veterans, fallen deputy honored at annual Iberville Salute to Veterans

1 hour 36 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, November 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — Fallen Iberville Parish Sheriff's Deputy Charles Riley was honored alongside U.S. veterans at the annual Iberville Salute to Veterans on Tuesday.

The Veterans Day event was held at the Veterans Memorial in Plaquemine and featured the Iberville Wall of Veterans, which displays pictures of more than 2,000 veterans.

Organizers included a special tribute for Riley, who was killed in a shooting last month. 

