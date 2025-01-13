Mike McCarthy out in Dallas, could be coaching target for New Orleans Saints

Sports Illustrated

DALLAS, TX - Dallas Cowboy head coach Mike McCarthy will not return to the team in 2025 according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

McCarthy could, however, land in New Orleans as the Saints are reported to have interest in their former offensive coordinator.

McCarthy's contract with the Cowboys expired, however neither side met for negotiations on a new deal according to the report.

The Chicago Bears are also interested in McCarthy, having officially requested permission to speak with him which the Cowboys denied.

McCarthy’s success in Dallas has been widely debated as uneven, however he has a 49-35 record in five years there as the head coach just finishing 7-10 in 2024.

According to New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis, the Saints have had several zoom interviews to fill their vacant head coaching job since firing Dennis Allen midway through the season.