63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mike McCarthy out in Dallas, could be coaching target for New Orleans Saints

1 hour 44 minutes 5 seconds ago Monday, January 13 2025 Jan 13, 2025 January 13, 2025 12:46 PM January 13, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Michael Cauble
Sports Illustrated

DALLAS, TX - Dallas Cowboy head coach Mike McCarthy will not return to the team in 2025 according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

McCarthy could, however, land in New Orleans as the Saints are reported to have interest in their former offensive coordinator.

McCarthy's contract with the Cowboys expired, however neither side met for negotiations on a new deal according to the report.

The Chicago Bears are also interested in McCarthy, having officially requested permission to speak with him which the Cowboys denied.

McCarthy’s success in Dallas has been widely debated as uneven, however he has a 49-35 record in five years there as the head coach just finishing 7-10 in 2024.

Trending News

According to New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis, the Saints have had several zoom interviews to fill their vacant head coaching job since firing Dennis Allen midway through the season.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days