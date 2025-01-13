Latest Weather Blog
Mike McCarthy out in Dallas, could be coaching target for New Orleans Saints
DALLAS, TX - Dallas Cowboy head coach Mike McCarthy will not return to the team in 2025 according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.
McCarthy could, however, land in New Orleans as the Saints are reported to have interest in their former offensive coordinator.
McCarthy's contract with the Cowboys expired, however neither side met for negotiations on a new deal according to the report.
The Chicago Bears are also interested in McCarthy, having officially requested permission to speak with him which the Cowboys denied.
McCarthy’s success in Dallas has been widely debated as uneven, however he has a 49-35 record in five years there as the head coach just finishing 7-10 in 2024.
Trending News
According to New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis, the Saints have had several zoom interviews to fill their vacant head coaching job since firing Dennis Allen midway through the season.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sam Moore, who sang Soul Man in Sam & Dave duo, dies...
-
Youth flag football team coming to Baton Rouge through school system
-
Better Business Bureau warns of scams for those wishing to help with...
-
Crews respond to overnight fire at apartment complex
-
Los Angeles wildfires death toll rises as crews fight heavy winds to...
Sports Video
-
LSU Gymnastics finishes second in the Sprouts Collegiate Quad meet in Oklahoma...
-
Southern men's basketball dominates Florida A&M in SWAC home opener
-
LSU men's basketball drops third straight SEC game, losing to Ole Miss...
-
Southern women's basketball picks up third SWAC victory over Florida A&M, 77-61
-
Catholic, Central, Liberty pick up wins on hardwood