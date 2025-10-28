71°
Latest Weather Blog
Mighty Moms raising money for hungry children in Denham Springs at Halloween mahjong tournament
DENHAM SPRINGS — The Mighty Moms is raising money to help feed hungry kids in Denham Springs on Tuesday night.
The Mighty Moms' Mahjong Mash starts at 6 p.m. at the Greystone Country Club in Denham Springs. The group encourages wearing costumes to come play mahjong, with any donation to the group reserving a seat at the event.
The group will also be selling raffle tickets for prizes including a new set of mahjong tiles.
Trending News
Mighty Moms has been raising money for hungry kids in Livingston Parish since 2010, feeding more than 1,100 kids weekly.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Trick or Treat: Chimpanzees play with pumpkins at world's largest chimp sanctuary...
-
Jamaica braces for catastrophic winds and flooding as historic Hurricane Melissa approaches
-
Mighty Moms raising money for hungry children in Denham Springs at Halloween...
-
2une In Previews: Make for hotcakes and short stacks at the 76th...
-
70 for 70: Buddy Roemer made history as first US governor to...
Sports Video
-
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan fired after Brian Kelly loses job
-
ESPN releases list of five potential replacements for Brian Kelly including Ole...
-
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson named most powerful woman in American...
-
Brian Kelly fired from LSU, Frank Wilson named interim head coach
-
Latest on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's job future