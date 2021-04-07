Former middle school teacher accused of asking teen for lewd pictures on Instagram

CENTRAL, La. - A former Central Middle School teacher turned himself in to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Wednesday following allegations of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Daniel Truxillo, 29, was accused of requesting inappropriate pictures from a 13-year-old female student through Instagram. The student took screenshots of the conversation, but did not immediately disclose what happened to her parents, according to sheriff's records.

The student said that after a few more days of receiving inappropriate messages from Truxillo, she blocked his Instagram account. Several days later, the victim reported the incident to EBRSO.

Truxillo's Instagram account was deleted after the incident was reported. His arrest warrant said he told the girl he was drunk and doesn't remember messaging her.

Truxillo was booked Wednesday with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Central schools Superintendent Jason Fountain said Truxillo worked for at the school from August 2020 to February. He resigned "for personal reasons" on Feb. 17, Fountain said.