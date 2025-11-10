Latest Weather Blog
Middle school student charged for allegedly sharing explicit photos of other students created by artificial intelligence
LAFOURCHE - The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Monday that a student at Sixth Ward Middle School was charged with sharing explicit photos of other students created by artificial intelligence.
Detectives opened an investigation with the school on Aug. 26 after male students had reportedly shared fake nude photos of female students on a school bus. This led to an altercation between a female student and a male student on the bus, according to the sheriff's office.
One of the male students was later charged by detectives on Sept. 15 with ten counts of unlawful dissemination of images created by artificial intelligence.
“While the ability to alter images has been available for decades, the rise of A.I. has made it easier for anyone to alter or create such images with little to no training or experience," Sheriff Craig Webre said.
Trending News
The incident was first publicized at a Lafourche Parish School Board meeting on Nov. 5.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
1st Circuit says LSU law professor's challenge to paid leave was filed...
-
Tangipahoa River polluted by Smitty's fire reopens, cleanup efforts remain
-
EBR Parish government teams with restaurants to support SNAP recipients during shutdown
-
Farmers facing high costs amid international trade uncertainty
-
Second arrest made in connection with October shooting that killed barber