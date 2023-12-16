Mid-City Makers Market makes a comeback just in time for the holidays

BATON ROUGE - Friday night community members and small business owners packed the side walks in Mid City as the Mid-City Makers Market returned for its first event in over a year.

Since 2016 the market has been a chance for folks along government to discover and shop local.

Paul Claxton is a co-founder of the Mid-City Makers Market. He says the quarterly market benefits roughly 20 vendors who set up shop for the night.

"We stopped the markets roughly about a year ago, just because I think we needed a break," Claxton said. "COVID made things a little weird. The community really loved the markets. So we were able to grab a retail frontage space that we swap out makers every six months - to give them the opportunity to see what its like to lease a space an have a store-front."

At the market, shoppers could find holiday gifts, decorations, and plenty of fresh plants. Laura Duffy owns D's Garden Center.

"It's much nicer to come out here," Duffy said. "We're kind of tucked away in the back, and a lot of people don't get to see us back here. It's nice to come out to the street and show everyone what we have to offer."