Mid City drive-thru testing center reopens Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - On Wednesday morning, EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced that the drive-thru Mid City testing center will reopen Wednesday only to assess patients who had orders faxed prior to 6 p.m., Tuesday.

According to the mayor, this will ensure that the state's most vulnerable patients are tested as swiftly as possible.

The site will begin accepting new orders, Thursday as COVID-19 tests become available.

On Tuesday, only a day after opening its doors, the site closed due to running out of testing kits, but after convening with her Coronavirus Medical Task Force the mayor and her team were able to reopen the center's doors the following day.