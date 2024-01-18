51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Mexico: As quake search continues, thousands homeless

6 years 3 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, September 24 2017 Sep 24, 2017 September 24, 2017 12:34 PM September 24, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Fox News

Trending News

MEXICO CITY - As the search continues for survivors and the bodies of people who died in quake-collapsed buildings in Mexico City, thousands of people have been left homeless because their houses or apartment buildings are uninhabitable.
  
Specialists are fanning out to inspect buildings and determine which are unsafe after Tuesday's magnitude 7.1 earthquake, which has killed at least 307, more than half of them in the capital.
  
Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera says 7,649 properties have been examined and 87 percent of those are safe and require only minor repairs. But that means about 1,000 left standing have been determined to be uninhabitable - and the number seems likely to rise as more are inspected.
  
Mancera also said Saturday night on Twitter that nearly 17,000 people have been "attended to" at 48 shelters.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days