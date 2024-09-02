Latest Weather Blog
Metro councilman still concerned about EBR Council on Aging leadership
BATON ROUGE – After a Wednesday evening vote, rubber-stamping the voter-approved tax to support the EBR Council on Aging, Metro Councilman Matt Watson released a statement dealing with his concerns about the management of the organization.
Watson abstained from voting on the agenda item that approved a November 2016 property tax passed by voters. Governing bodies always have to sign off on elections, usually with little to no fanfare. However, the Council on Aging vote became the center of controversy amid a series of reports about allegations of mismanagement by the agency's director.
Watson said he could not vote against accepting the tax, since it was “the will of the people,” but said he had concerns over the agency's leadership.
He added, though, it was “impossible for me to vote in good conscience” in approving the vote because of his concerns with the agency's directors, so he didn't vote at all Wednesday night.
The tax is a 2.25 mill property tax for 10 years that would create more than $7 million annually to operate the organization's programs that assist the elderly. Programs that would benefit from the tax are programs such as Meals on Wheels, wellness programs and personal care assistance programs.
The Metro Council did include in its measure moving the tax forward that the city-parish governing body must have oversight of the Council on Aging.
Read Watson's statement HERE.
Trending News
********************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Spanish Town residents express concern for safety as 'Peeping Tom' remains at...
-
Zachary mom still searching for adult daughter one year after disappearance, enlists...
-
One displaced after early-morning fire in carport
-
Fights at River Center event send two to hospital even with increased...
-
Afghan refugee reunited with family in BR a year ago arrested on...
Sports Video
-
LSU's defense improved, but the offense couldn't finish the job against USC
-
LSU football loses 27-20 to USC in season opener
-
Tigers arrive for season-opener against USC
-
Catholic, University Lab, Scotlandville pick up Jamboree wins
-
Tulane defeats Southeastern 56-0 in week one in-state matchup