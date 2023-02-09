Metro Council ran out of time to discuss underaged drinking at Wednesday meeting

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Metro Council meeting ended at 8:55 p.m. Wednesday night, and the topics, while important, did not address underage drinking because the council ran out of time.

It's a problem that has been on the minds of many people since the death of Madison Brooks, who was hit by a car. Brooks was seen at Reggie's, a popular Tigerland bar, and business records show she had been drinking heavily the night she died.

Metro Council Members like Denise Amoroso say things need to change. She's told WBRZ in the past that everything should be considered.

"The bars have to realize they have a license to serve, but they have to realize it is a privilege, not a right to serve," Amoroso said.

Councilwoman Laurie Adams says she is also concerned. She says there needs to be a discussion on the topic soon.

"All of us are concerned, we are heartbroken, and we want to make sure the guard rails are up," Adams said.

Adams told WBRZ the ABC enforcement division will make a presentation to the council in two weeks about ways to curb underage drinking.