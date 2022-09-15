Metro Council passes law honoring slain 3-year-old, aims to add more security at rental properties

BATON ROGUE - Devin's Law, an ordinance to make rental properties safer, passed through the Metro Council on Wednesday afternoon, nearly five months after Devin Page Jr. was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his bed.

The ordinance was amended, and requirements to include cameras and lighting at rental properties would be optional, angering friends of the Page family who lambasted what they called a "watered-down" ordinance.

Mike Adams, an attorney for the Page family, said the ordinance should not have been amended.

"Nobody ought to be against providing more information, having rental properties well lit, or encouraging them to have cameras on their properties.

"It's not about the bottom line sometimes. It's about good government," Adams said.

Tye Toliver, Devin's mother, wiped away tears as she spoke in support of the stricter ordinance.

With gunfire a regular occurrence on her street, she said she asked the manager of the property she rented to release her from her lease, something she said was denied.

"I told them I need to break my lease because someone was going to get killed," Toliver said.

The amended version of Devin's Law was approved unanimously Wednesday.

The family told WBRZ they are still glad it passed.

"We will take that because we are taking this as a stepping stone so we will take this as a win," Cathy Toliver said.

"No, I don't agree with it being watered down, but I am just happy it passed regardless. I look at this as the first step to getting justice," Tye Toliver said.