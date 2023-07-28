Metro Council hopes to reduce price of trash pick up before Sept. 1 deadline

BATON ROUGE- East Baton Rouge Parish residents are paying $35 a month for twice-a-week garbage collection pick ups and the Metro Council is trying to reduce that price.

The $12 increase from previous costs was approved by the Metro Council back in December. Now, the council is taking a second look to try and decrease the price before Sept. 1, when the contract with Republic, the garbage collection company, has to be signed.

Taking inflation into account, Councilmember LaMont Cole says a price increase is reality.

"I would like to keep twice a week pickup for $23, that's what we have had for ten years," Cole said. "But I recognize with everything going on since COVID that we have to have an increase."

Even though the council signed off on the $35 for twice-a-week garbage pick up, there were cheaper options on the table. They could have chosen a contract for once-a-week pick ups for only $28. The option was unpopular with residents.

"My constituents have all told me they want to keep twice-a-week pickups," Cole said.

Cole hopes that the City-Parish will be able to negotiate with Republic to bring the price down.

"I would love to be under $30 for twice a week. That is just my opinion, but we will see what the council thinks," Cole said.

Cole hopes to hear more about the negotiations with the City-Parish and Republic in two weeks.