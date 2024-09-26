Metro Council ends agreement with Scotlandville High Alumni Association over Old Rosenwald firehouse

BATON ROUGE - In a six to four vote, the East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided to terminate a cooperative endeavor agreement with the Scotlandville High Alumni Association. The organization has occupied the Old Rosenwald firehouse since 2015.

In the agreement, it stated that the group was supposed to use it as a community center. But council members felt that it wasn't happening. Now they have to vacate the building.

"This organization has stepped up to the plate and has done amazing work of investment inside of this building. So I'm definitely disappointed, but also we know this organization will rise up from this," member of the Scotlandville High Alumni Association Anthony Kenney said.

Members of the organization stated before the council that although the building was dilapidated when they took it over, efforts have been made to renovate it.

"We were able to put in and raise $70,000 into the building, towards repairs," Kendrick Nwafor told the council.

Council members wanted to see insurance policies prior to August of 2024, in which the group did not provide.

"The only insurance you have is from August of 2024, so that's ten years you didn't have insurance, and thank God the business didn't catch on fire," District 2 councilmember Chauna Banks said.

They also feel that the building should be in better condition than what it is currently.

"Ten years is a long time to still be somewhat, not completely, boarded up," District 4 councilmember Aaron Moak said.

But members of the organization say the fight is not over.

"Whether it's legally or through activism, we will let people know what we have going on. Let the city know that we do have a binding contract and that we do have plans to restore the building," Kendrick Nwafor said.

"This organization has stood strong for over half a century, we're going to continue to grow. We're going to continue to have conversations with the council and different organizations in North Baton Rouge so we can ensure this building reaches its full potential," Kenney said.