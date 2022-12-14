Metro Council decides on new garbage contract; twice a week pickups

BATON ROUGE - Councilmembers voted on a new city-parish garbage contract Wednesday night and landed on a compromise that would make garbage pickup more expensive, but stay at twice a week.

The East Baton Rouge Metro Council decided Wednesday evening on the Republic Services and Richard's Disposal contracts. The current contract — which costs residents about $23 a month for garbage, recycling and trash collection — expires at the end of February 2023.

The council voted 8-2 to ensure garbage will be picked up twice weekly and cost residents around $35 per month.

The original proposal was a 10-year contract with once-a-week pickups would increase monthly user fees by $5.50, to $28.50 a month. An extra cart is $7 a month.

Republic Services has argued that many cities have moved to a once-a-week collection and that only about half of East Baton Rouge residents currently take advantage of both pickups each week.