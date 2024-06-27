Metro Council approves next steps to revamping River Center

BATON ROUGE - A strategic plan made by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to revamp the River Center was approved Wednesday afternoon by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.

The Metro Council unanimously approved the measure to develop a project oversight committee with an end goal to redevelop the River Center to a conference hub with a hotel.

Jill Kidder, the CEO of Visit Baton Rouge, was also put on the committee. She hopes this project will kickstart additional renovations downtown. Metro Council member Jen Racca was selected as the council's appointment to the committee. Additional representatives from the Arts and Council, the Baton Rouge Area Chamber will be added to the oversight group. Kidder says that members are hoping for public input.

"We would love for anyone who wants to come and share their thoughts on how to redevelop the center," she said.

As for now, the oversight committee is searching for a project developer. Once the committee is fully staffed, meetings will be open to he public.