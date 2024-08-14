Metro Council approves $2,500 tax break for first responders

BATON ROUGE - During Wednesday's Metro Council meeting members approved a $2,500 tax credit for firefighters, law enforcement and other first responders.

The move was made possible after Louisiana voters approved a Constitutional Amendment last year. Any local government now has the authority to grant the exemption.

Police and fire officials believe the move will help ease staffing issues that have been prevalent in recent years.