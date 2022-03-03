Mess left by utility contractor following Hurricane Ida, homeowner wants it fixed

BATON ROUGE - A contractor was assigned to fix a downed power pole in a woman's backyard following Hurricane Ida, but that homeowner says the contractor did more damage than the hurricane.

Tanya Joiner says her backyard has been a mess for months. She says she's been calling Entergy but is still waiting for news about what's next.

"I just wish they would fix what they messed up," Joiner said.

A neighbor's tree and Entergy's power pole fell into Joiner's oak tree during the storm. She says when it came time to make repairs, large trucks laid down her fence and then ran it over. She says she was told the crew would trim her oak tree but instead cut off all the limbs and left a large trunk.

"When I came outside, I had half of a tree," she said.

The debris has mainly been moved to one large pile in the center of Joiner's yard. Her back fence and the fence separating her from her neighbor's yard are gone, and logs cut from above dropped into her shed.

"They didn't guide any of the logs that they had cut, and it caused one of them to fall and crush everything in my back shed," she said.

Joiner says she hasn't been able to access any of her possessions because they've been crushed by the weight of the logs. She says large trucks drove over her back patio and crushed the concrete.

"I'm really upset because I work so hard as a single mom to have a house for myself and for my children, and I lost everything in the 2016 flood," Joiner said.

Joiner says volunteers and her family members helped clean up a lot of the debris. What's left, she says they can't move without special equipment.

Entergy tells 2 On Your Side that while it can't speak on the response time, it can confirm that there is an open claim, and it's working to resolve the matter.

While Joiner waits, she's had to find a new home for her dog because the fence is still broken.

"I know that if I didn't pay my bill, the lights would be cut off instantly," she said.

Joiner says she did receive a voicemail that said the tree service is not responsible for the leftover debris. That still doesn't give her any answers about her fence or other property.