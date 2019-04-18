Men accused of stealing from Home Depot stores in multiple states arrested in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested three suspects accused of stealing from home improvement stores in several states.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office were recently contacted by the Home Depot Organized Retail Theft Unit about a group of suspects stealing tools. Authorities say the suspects were captured on video stealing from stores in Arizona, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, and Louisiana.

The group allegedly stole $140,000 worth of tools.

On Tuesday deputies were notified that the group was heading for Baton Rouge. Agents began conducting surveillance at the local stores.

According to the sheriff's office, on Wednesday the suspects were seen stealing from the Home Depot on Highland Road. Authorities arrested Dylan Mulder, Robert Deshawn Williams, and Glenn Blakely.

Online booking records show all three suspects were charged with theft. Williams also faces another charge of resisting an officer.

Home Depot released the following statement:

We’re grateful for the partnership with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office to end this multi-state organized retail crime (ORC) operation. ORC is a serious and growing problem for all retailers. The Home Depot has dedicated ORC investigators across the country who worked with law enforcement to track this group. Our relationships with local and federal agencies are vital in stopping these criminals that threaten the safety of our communities.