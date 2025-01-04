Memorial service for longtime Broadmoor coach Rusty Price set for Saturday

Price, left, coached at Broadmoor for 45 years.

BATON ROUGE — Broadmoor High School's football stadium will host a "celebration of life" service Saturday for longtime coach Rusty Price, who died last weekend.

The school named the facility for Price in a ceremony in September. He coached at the school for 45 years.

After leading the team to a cross country state championship, Price became Broadmoor's football coach and eventually athletic director.

"He impacted so many lives, and we were able to celebrate that in September when the school named the football stadium in his honor," Matt Dobbins, one of Price's former athletes, wrote last week.

Price's family asks that guests attend in Broadmoor-related attire, if possible. The service begins at 1 p.m.