Memorial fund established for fallen EBRSO deputy

BATON ROUGE – A memorial fund has been established in honor of an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputy who was fatally shot on Mar. 18.

Lt. Shawn Anderson was killed outside of a business on O'Neal Lane while he was investigating a reported rape. A struggle ensued between the suspect and deputies and shots were fired. Anderson was struck and was transported to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office established the Lt. Anderson Memorial Fund, the agency announced Monday. Donations can be made payable to EBRSO – "Lt. Shawn Anderson Fund" and mailed to P.O. Box 3277, Attn: Finance Office, Baton Rouge, LA 70821.

Donations can also be made at any JP Morgan Chase Bank location.

All donations to the fund will be given to Lt. Anderson's wife, Becky Anderson.