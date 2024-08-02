Memorial for former Southern student who was supposedly lured to death in Mississippi planned on Saturday

BATON ROUGE — A balloon release memorial for a Southern University student who was killed after being brought to Mississippi is scheduled for Saturday.

The memorial for Steven Harris is being organized by his mother Lasonia and will be held in front of the Issac Greggs Music Hall on Southern's campus. The event, which starts at 6 p.m., will see white, blue and yellow balloons released in Harris' honor.

Harris was found dead in Mississippi in July after he went missing for multiple days. Deputies in West Feliciana Parish, where Harris is from, arrested three people for luring Harris to Wilkinson County, Mississippi. Harris' ex-girlfriend and mother of his child was among the three, who also faced murder charges in Mississippi.

This is the first memorial planned in the two weeks since what was believed to be Harris' body was found.