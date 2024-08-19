Memorandum of understanding signed to deal with red dust problem in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - A memorandum of understanding was signed Monday for leaders to tackle a red dust problem in Ascension Parish.

WBRZ's 2 On Your Side has been following the story since 2019. Residents reached out to Brittany Weiss after red dust from a shuttered aluminum plant, L'Alumina, was clouding over homes. The red particles were falling on homes, vehicles, backyard pools and residents were worried about what they may have been breathing in.

After a failed mitigation method, a new strategy was announced Monday. Officials said they will be digging retention ponds in the area and covering the dust with dirt. $5.5 million was set aside by L'Alumina, but the total price tag will likely range from $13 to $18 million.