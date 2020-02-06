Melanie Curtin, third suspect in disturbing Livingston Parish rape case, bonds out of jail

LIVINGSTON PARISH - On Thursday morning, Melanie Curtin bonded out of Livingston Parish Jail.

The 41-year-old former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee had been charged with first-degree rape and one count of video voyeurism in connection with incidents involving Cynthia and Dennis Perkins, a couple who were charged with child porn, rape, attempted rape, sexual battery and video voyeurism.

Curtin had been employed in the Sheriff's Office in 2011 and 2012.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office released a statement about her previous employment there:

"Melanie Curtin has not been employed with the Sheriff’s office since August 13, 2012. She worked for the Sheriff’s Office for roughly 18 months in the tax department. She terminated her employment with this office on August 13, 2012."

Curtin's bond amount was $350,000 and GPS monitoring was a condition of her bail.

