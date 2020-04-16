Meghan and Harry quietly deliver meals to needy residents in L.A. without fanfare, press

LOS ANGELES - While many public figures aren't shy about letting others know when they engage in acts of charity, some would rather fly under the radar.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan fell into this latter category when they quietly 'snuck in' to an L.A. nonprofit and delivered meals to residents in need during the COVID-19 pandemic, CNN reports.

The nonprofit 'Project Angel Food,' and it is known for preparing and delivering meals to chronically ill people.

Dressed in casual clothes, N95 masks, and gloves, the duke and duchess of Sussex dropped off a week's worth of perishable meals and three weeks worth of shelf-stable foods to 20 of the charity's clients last week, Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub said.

The couple volunteered twice to drop off the food, including Easter Sunday.

One of the nonprofit's clients told Ayoub they didn't even realize who had delivered their food until the former royals left.

"They were dressed so casually. That's not how you expect to see them," Ayoub said. "You don't expect to see them at your door."

Project Angel Food is one of the first charities the couple has supported since officially giving up royal duties on March 31.

They announced this month the launch of their new charity, Archewell, since the two can no longer use the Sussex Royal brand.