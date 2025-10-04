79°
Mega Millions jackpot nears $600M after no winner
BATON ROUGE - Anyone who missed out on last month's nearly $1.8 billion Powerball Jackpot still has a chance with Mega Millions.
No one matched all six winning numbers in Friday's drawing. As a result, the jackpot is now $547 million dollars. That is the largest jackpot so far this year and the 12th largest jackpot in the game's history.
The next drawing will be Tuesday.
