Mechanic damages car beyond repair, woman wins in civil suit

BATON ROUGE - After waiting several months for a refund on a botched car repair, a woman won her case in civil court.

A judge has ordered David Moberly of Moberly's Car Repair to pay Olivia Hayes $4,500 in damages after her car was dismantled, with Hayes told it couldn't be put back together.

"I got it back in a box," said Hayes.

In May 2024, Hayes brought her 2010 Volkswagen EOS to the mechanic shop on Sun Belt Court in Baton Rouge. Hayes had saved up to get the convertible top fixed. Weeks turned into months. The car, or what's left of it, is sitting in a garage. Earlier this year, Hayes sat down with WBRZ and went over the timeline.

In April, Moberly spoke to 2 On Your Side about the situation. He said he'd like to work with Hayes regarding the car that could no longer be put back together.

"I told her I would help her, I'd accommodate her, work with her, try to help her find a car, give her money toward a car," he said.

Hayes says she was met with more delays, which were documented. All of her evidence was recorded and chronologically displayed in a three-ring binder and presented to the city court judge Monday. Hayes, who represented herself in the case, also had detailed recordings of interactions and text messages with the mechanic.

"ChatGPT gave me some of the best advice," she said.

She totaled her expenses, which included tow fees, Lyft rides, DoorDash meals, lost wages, and the fair market value for her car. The judge sided in her favor.

"I just want everyone to know if you take your car to Moberly's, it could end up in a box," said Hayes.

The car can't drive in its current condition, but Hayes has listed what's left along with the parts on Facebook Marketplace.