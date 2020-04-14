McDonald's in China allegedly featured sign banning black people from entering premises

Photo: BBC News

A McDonald's in southern China allegedly displayed a sign that banned black people from entering the restaurant.

The sign, which recently circulated on social media, said the McDonald's location in Guangzhou has "been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant."

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear pic.twitter.com/FaveKrdQHi — Black Livity China (@BlackLivityCN) April 11, 2020

According to CNN, the sign has gained traction on social media and McDonald's is in 'damage control' mode as it works to distance itself from the incident.

The sign is "not representative of our inclusive values," McDonald's said in a statement and adding that it took immediate action in response to the incident.

“Immediately upon learning of an unauthorized communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant.”

The industrial city of Guangzhou is known for being area where racial tensions between Africans and locals run high.

Recent warnings from Chinese officials about the rising number of imported coronavirus cases have triggered an anti-foreigner mentality.

This has resulted in many Guangzhou landlords evicting Africans residents from their homes and in businesses, such as hotels, turning Africans away.

Until now the city has functioned as a hub for African traders who buy and sell goods, and it eventually became home to one of China’s largest African communities.

The Guangzhou provincial government has responded to concerns about discrimination by calling China and Africa good friends, partners and brothers.

The government said it attached "great importance to some African countries' concerns and is working promptly to improve" its way of operating.

In addition to this assurance from the local government, McDonald's reported that it has conducted “diversity and inclusion” training at the Guangzhou branch.