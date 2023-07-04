Mayweather, McGregor ticket prices dropping

90°
LAS VEGAS - Ticket prices for Saturday's 154-pound fight between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. are trending down, with many below the original list price.
Some tickets at the T-Mobile arena could be had for as little as $1,100, while seats closer to the action were being listed on secondary markets for less than they originally cost. A day before the fight, there were also hundreds of tickets left at the box office.
Jesse Lawrence of TicketIQ, a reseller and market analysis site, said promoters misjudged their market when they priced the arena from $2,500 in the upper sections to $10,000 at ringside. He said roughly 10 percent of the 20,000-seat arena remained for sale.
There were also plenty of closed circuit seats available at hotels owned by MGM Resorts at $150 each.
While ticket sales have been spotty, the fight is still expected to do huge numbers on pay-per-view. Up to 50 million people are expected to watch the bout in the United States alone.
