Mayoral transition team co-chair calls for councilmember's resignation over behavior at meetings

BATON ROUGE — The co-chair of Mayor-President Sid Edwards' transition team gave Metro Councilman Darryl Hurst an ultimatum: resign or be removed from the mayor's transition team.

In a video posted to Facebook, Darrell Glasper Sr. said Hurst, who represents District 5 on the Metro Council, has until Friday to step down from his post on the transition team or be removed from his position on the mayor's staff.

"I am going to throw him off of the transition team where he needs to be because he thinks he's politically strong when he only has one vote," Glasper said.

Glasper said that the ultimatum comes after Hurst's behavior at Wednesday's Metro Council meeting.

"Hurst is an egotistical political maniac because the way he treats people, disrespects people at the city council meetings," he said.

Glasper did not specify what Hurst said that spurred his call for the councilman's resignation from the transition team.

He went on to call Hurst's behavior toward the public "degrading and arrogant," saying that he was speaking down to his constituents instead of representing them.

"I do not allow anybody who's associated with me, who I ever support, to disrespect or mistreat anybody," Glasper said.

Darryl Hurst told WBRZ that he is still on the transition team and did not indicate that he would be stepping down.

Through a spokesperson, the mayor-president did not comment on Glasper's statements.