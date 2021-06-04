Mayor: We've 'had it' with this senseless violence; Leads pouring in to catch baby's killers

BATON ROUGE - Amid relentless reporting focused on the shocking murder of a toddler this week, police sources said there have been a flood of leads in the investigation.

WBRZ has reported daily on the triple murder that killed 1-year-old Ja’Tyri Brown.

Sources told WBRZ Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto, leads are plentiful in the case.

Friday, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said the community "has had it with this senseless violence."

"It's a challenge to make sense out of something so heinous," Broome said. "My faith tells me things will get better. My faith tells me we will provide comfort and the resources and come to the aid of this family during this time of grief. My faith tells me things will get better."

The mayor called the violence that has gripped Baton Rouge this week appalling. Five people have been killed in five days. Brown was one of three killed on Memorial Day when gunmen opened fire at a pool part.

Of the murders this week, only one has been solved.

"It's my understanding from Chief Paul that the community is stepping up to the plate like never before to give assistance and help in finding the bad actors that exist on our streets and are trying to put people in corners of fear," Weston Broome said. "I refuse to succumb to that as the leader of this city."

Police sources said in the toddler's murder case, leads are pouring in and are being followed.

As of the beginning of the month, homicides are up nearly 50-percent this year. The mayor said there are numerous partnerships with community groups to offer assistance to those who need it the most. The challenge is targeting those willing to come forward and participate in those programs.

"I believe what we must do is make sure everyone knows about the opportunities that exist and take a more intensified effort to connect our youth to the existing opportunities that are in our community," Broome said.

She said the murder of the baby should be a call to action: "This family is grieving, and I recognize that and I grieve with them," the mayor said. "So, I believe it has sounded an alarm not only to our community but certainly to the bad actors that the community has had it with this senseless violence."