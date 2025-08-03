90°
Mayor Sid Edwards hosts Back-to-School Resource Drive at River Center

1 hour 15 minutes 56 seconds ago Sunday, August 03 2025 Aug 3, 2025 August 03, 2025 1:47 PM August 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards hosted his Back-to-School Resource Drive Sunday afternoon, offering students a place to get services they need to be first-day-of-school ready. 

Students were able to get free haircuts and hairstyles, sports physicals, hygiene supplies and more. 

Several organizations, clubs and other extra-curricular activities were at the drive for students to join. 

The event was free and open to all Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish students. 

