Mayor's office launches new litter abatement program

BATON ROUGE - In an effort to clean up the community, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced a new litter cleanup initiative Monday afternoon.

The Corridor Cleaning Program is part of the Brighten Up Baton Rouge Initiative launched in 2023, which aims to enhance cleanliness and beauty around the streets of EBR Parish. This particular program will focus on 54 intersections across the parish, which were selected based on high traffic volumes and visibility.

"Oftentimes when people come to visit our city, they look at the corridors first and foremost. In fact, they're exposed to corridors before they get into a neighborhood. So we know this will certainly help in our quality of place work, leaning in, elevating that more than our normal procedures," Mayor Broome said.

In May, the EBR Metro Council approved a budget of $450,000 for this cleanup effort. Broome believes it's a wise investment that will lay the foundation for a cleaner city.

The selected intersections are listed below:

-Choctaw @ Plank

-Choctaw @ N Acadian

-Choctaw @ N Foster

-Choctaw @ Ardenwood

-Choctaw @ Lobdell/Greenwell Springs

-Choctaw @ N Airway

-Choctaw @ Oak Villa

-Choctaw @ Monterrey

-Plank @ Chippewa

-Plank @ Winbourne

-Plank @ Prescott

-Plank @ Evangeline

-Plank @ Hollywood

-N Foster @ Hollywood

-N Foster @ Evangeline

-N Foster @ Prescott

-N Foster @ Winbourne

-N Acadian @ Winbourne

-N Acadian @ Mohican

-Scenic @ 72nd

-Scenic @ 77th

-Scenic @ Swan

-Scenic @ Central

-Highland @ Aster

-Perkins @ College

-Perkins @ Congress

-Perkins @ Kenilworth

-Perkins @ Essen

-Perkins @ Bluebonnet

-Highland @ Lee

-Highland @ Kenilworth

-Highland @ Staring

-Highland @ Bluebonnet

-Burbank @ Lee

-Burbank @ Gardere

-Burbank @ Bluebonnet

-Gardere @ Innovation/GSRI

-Highland @ Terrace

-Highland @ E Washington

-Terrace @ Thomas Delpit

-Government @ Park/S 19th

-North St @ N 22nd

-S Acadian @ Government

-N Acadian @ Florida

-N Acadian @ North St

-N Acadian @ Gus Young

-N Acadian @ Fairfields

-S Foster @ Claycut

-S Foster @ Government

-Foster @ Florida

-N Foster @ Gus Young

-Wooddale @ Tom

-Government @ Lobdell

-Plank @ Birch/Jefferson