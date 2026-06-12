Mayor's office asks for volunteers to assist in cleanup day in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Mayor-President's Office is asking for volunteers to help with a Neighborhood Cleanup Day happening on June 20.

The weekend event, which runs from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., is part of Sid Edwards' 100 Day Transformation Initiative in North Baton Rouge.

It will begin at Istrouma High School, and see volunteers help with litter removal, debris pickup, and general beautification efforts throughout the area between North Foster Drive and Addison Street. Volunteers should park in the football stadium parking lot.

The cleanup includes the following streets:

Addison Street (between Winbourne Avenue and North Foster Drive)

Jean Street

Underwood Avenue

Frey Street

Bradley Street

Wilmot Street

Osborne Avenue

Ritterman Avenue

"This cleanup is more than picking up litter on a Saturday. This neighborhood deserves investment, attention and care," Edwards said. "Our goal is for residents, community partners, and volunteers to make tangible improvements that create the momentum for a broader transformation over the next 100 days."

Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up by emailing yburnette-lankford@brla.gov.